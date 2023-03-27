GasBuddy: Huntsville average gas prices rising again

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 6.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 90 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $2.86 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.49 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.83 on Sunday, with $3.79 as the highest.
"The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While Colorado's refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices.
"Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop."
