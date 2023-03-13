GasBuddy: Huntsville average gas prices getting more expensive

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 102.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $2.88 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.39 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.85 on Sunday, with $4.07 as the highest.
The national average price of gasoline for the last week was $3.44 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil's decline.
"The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we've seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up."
