Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

GasBuddy: Huntsville average gas prices getting more expensive

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas tank

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.

The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 102.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $2.88 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.39 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.85 on Sunday, with $4.07 as the highest.

The national average price of gasoline for the last week was $3.44 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil's decline.

"The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we've seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up."

See more from GasBuddy HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

