GasBuddy: Huntsville average gas prices fell more than 40 cents per gallon over past month

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell another 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 41.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy said the highest price in the Huntsville area reported Sunday was $3.19.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 11.9 cents, to $3.09 per gallon.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.44 on Sunday, with $3.89 as the highest.
"The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The decline should bring the national average under $3 per gallon within the next week or so, he said. Even after the decline in gas prices slows or even stops, De Haan expects diesel prices to fall 50 cents or more in the coming weeks.
This could bring "fuel prices across the board ... back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward," De Haan said.
See more from GasBuddy HERE.