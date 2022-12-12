GasBuddy: Huntsville average gas prices fall nearly 40 cents per gallon in 1 month

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 39.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 17.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy said the highest price in the Huntsville area reported Sunday was $3.19.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 14.4 cents, to $3.21 per gallon.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.47 on Sunday, with $3.89 as the highest.
"Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago. On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October.
"Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so.
"While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now."
