GasBuddy: Huntsville average gas prices fall below $3 amid slowing decline

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell only 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, but it was enough to bring the average cost per gallon to $2.99 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 89.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $2.79 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.29 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.73 on Sunday, with $3.49 as the highest.
The national average price of gasoline for the last week was $3.36 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps than others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases," he added. "Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring."
De Haan said the transition should be complete by Memorial Day, but a $4-per-gallon national average will still be possible then.
