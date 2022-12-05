GasBuddy: Huntsville average gas prices drop by more than 10 cents a gallon

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally the average gas price has fallen 15.8 cents to $3.36 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 26.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 7.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy said the highest price in the Huntsville area reported Sunday was $3.49.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.62 on Sunday, with $3.89 as the highest.
"For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas.
"There has also been a drop in diesel prices, which this week will fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March. However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production.
"For now, however, we'll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas."
