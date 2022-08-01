GasBuddy: Huntsville average gas prices drop almost 60 cents in a month

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon to $4.17 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 59.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.41 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.09 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.31 on Sunday, with $4.49 as the highest.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below. The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do.
"For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we'll see another decline in most areas this week."
