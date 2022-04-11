GasBuddy: Huntsville-area gas prices keep falling

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 5.5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 25 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.26 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.58 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.09 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.39 on Sunday, with $4.56 as the highest.
“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction - down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don't take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week."
