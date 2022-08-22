GasBuddy: Huntsville area gas prices keep falling

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon to $3.86 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 49.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 68.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $2.89 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.89 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.89 on Sunday, with $4.39 as the highest.
“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to 10 straight weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,
"In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season."
