GasBuddy: Huntsville-area gas prices jump almost 20 cents per gallon

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 19.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, however, the average gas price has risen 13.8 cents to $3.92 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 8.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy said the lowest price in the Huntsville area was reported as $3.09 on Sunday, while the highest was $3.69.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.78 on Sunday, with $4.01 as the highest.
"With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC's decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut.
"But where gas prices didn't jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil's rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already.
"For now, I don't expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead."
