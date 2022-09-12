GasBuddy: Huntsville area gas prices get closer to $3 per gallon average

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 8.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 7.6 cents per gallon to $3.67 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 31.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 48.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.88 on Sunday, with $4.35 as the highest.
“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the 13th straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"But, we're seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases. Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California.
"Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes.
"For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we're in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead."
