GasBuddy: Huntsville-area gas prices fall as Thanksgiving nears

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, however, the average gas price has fallen 11.9 cents to $3.64 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 16 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy said the highest price in the Huntsville area reported Sunday was $3.49.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.83 on Sunday, with $3.89 as the highest.
"What an incredible turnaround in the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn't expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly.
"But, it's terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround. Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel.
"It's not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn't be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday."
