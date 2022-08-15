GasBuddy: Huntsville area gas prices continue to drop, but increases could be coming

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon to $3.92 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 57.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 75.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.29 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.99 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.11 on Sunday, with $4.39 as the highest.
“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes.
"While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated."
See more from GasBuddy HERE.