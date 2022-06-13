 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

GasBuddy: Huntsville-area gas prices continue to climb

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas tank

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.58 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.

The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 41.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.80 per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $4.38 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.99 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $4.34 on Sunday, with $5.33 as the highest.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation's 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs."

See more from GasBuddy HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

