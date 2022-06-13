GasBuddy: Huntsville-area gas prices continue to climb

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.58 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 41.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.80 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $4.38 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.99 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $4.34 on Sunday, with $5.33 as the highest.
“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation's 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs."
See more from GasBuddy HERE.