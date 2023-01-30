GasBuddy: Huntsville-area gas prices continue double-digit increases

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 41.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 22.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Monday was $2.89 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.49 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.83 on Monday, with $3.59 as the highest.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today. The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn't fully recovered from December's cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that's just around the corner," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023.
"With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting Feb. 5."
