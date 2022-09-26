GasBuddy: Huntsville-area gas prices continue decline as national average rises

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell another 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.19 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, however, the average gas price has risen 3.2 cents to $3.67 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 35.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy said the lowest price in the Huntsville area was reported as $2.95 on Sunday, while the highest was $3.69.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.82 on Sunday, with $3.89 as the highest.
After 14 consecutive weeks, the national average price's longest downward streak since 2015 has ended. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the gamut of price behaviors across the country may be a first for his career.
“A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short amount of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states — and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out," he said.
Hurricane Ian could also lead to limited disruption among refiners, prompting GasBuddy to activate its fuel availability tracker for motorists in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina, De Haan said.
"Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country," he said.
See more from GasBuddy HERE.