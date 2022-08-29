GasBuddy: Huntsville area gas prices below national average

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 5 cents per gallon to $3.81 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 39.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 65.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.25 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.79 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.14 on Sunday, with $4.39 as the highest.
“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Some issues have developed that we're keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we'll continue to see prices moderate.
"This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there's no guarantee the decline will continue."
