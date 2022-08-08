GasBuddy: Highest priced gas in Huntsville area now below $4 per gallon

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.69 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon to $4.01 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 59.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 89 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.30 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.99 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.08 on Sunday, with $4.49 as the highest.
"The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less. Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon.
"We've even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average.
"While I'm upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we're starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption."
