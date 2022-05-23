GasBuddy: Gas prices spike almost 10 cents per gallon in Huntsville area

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 46.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.48 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $4.09 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.49 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.99 on Sunday, with $5.19 as the highest.
“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year.
"Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn't clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I'm hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we're able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices."
