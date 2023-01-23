GasBuddy: Gas prices rise by double digits in Huntsville area

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 14.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 41.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Monday was $2.93 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.29 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.59 on Monday, with $3.49 as the highest.
"Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn't been slowed much by a surge in new Covid cases. In addition, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up.
"Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn't look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating."
