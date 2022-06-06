GasBuddy: Gas prices jump in Huntsville area, get closer to $5 per gallon

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 26.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.53 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 59 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.75 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $4.28 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.79 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $4.07 on Sunday, with $5.49 as the highest.
“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn't look to improve drastically anytime soon.
"Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher."
