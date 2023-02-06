GasBuddy: Gas prices falling in Huntsville area

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 21.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $2.86 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.39 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.86 on Sunday, with $3.69 as the highest.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today. The national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand.
"For diesel, we're likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell off.
"And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today's declines to reverse down the road.
"For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road."
See more from GasBuddy HERE.