GasBuddy: Gas prices dip in Huntsville area

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 45.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.47 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Monday was $4.06 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.59 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.98 on Monday, with $5.19 as the highest.
“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I'm afraid the good news ends there," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products. This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won't be able to catch up.
"Coupled with continued talk that the EU is still working on sanctioning Russian oil, even though Hungary is a hold out, oil markets are quite on edge. As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order. Motorists in the Great Lakes could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow.
"Odds are rising that we'll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon."
