GasBuddy: Gas prices continue Huntsville-area dip

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 27.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 31.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $2.77 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.29 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.52 on Sunday, with $3.49 as the highest.
The national average price of gasoline in the last week was $3.33 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining.
"For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably."
