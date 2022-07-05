GasBuddy: Gas prices continue falling in Huntsville area

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.35 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.58 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Monday was $3.97 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.79 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.96 on Monday, with $5.49 as the highest.
“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."
