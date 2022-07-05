 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Cullman, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

GasBuddy: Gas prices continue falling in Huntsville area

Gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 9.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.35 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.

The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.58 per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Monday was $3.97 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.79 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.96 on Monday, with $5.49 as the highest.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."

See more from GasBuddy HERE.

