GasBuddy: Gas prices continue falling in Huntsville area

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 15.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $2.93 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.49 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $2.48 on Sunday, with $3.79 as the highest.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner.
"In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view. Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last."
