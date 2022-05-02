GasBuddy: Gas getting more expensive in Huntsville area

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $3.66 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.09 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $3.49 on Sunday, with $4.99 as the highest.
“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise. For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy."
See more from GasBuddy HERE.