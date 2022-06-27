GasBuddy: Falling gas prices could continue in Huntsville, surrounding areas

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 19.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.70 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Sunday was $4.19 per gallon, with the most expensive at $4.79 per gallon. The lowest price in Alabama was reported as $4.06 on Sunday, with $4.96 as the highest.
"With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we're seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they'll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June.
"Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump."
