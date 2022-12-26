GasBuddy: Even the most expensive stations are under $3 a gallon as Huntsville prices keep falling

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell another 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 35.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 24.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy said the highest price in the Huntsville area reported Sunday was $2.99, while the lowest was $2.49.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 4.9 cents, to $3.05 per gallon.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.39 on Sunday, with $3.89 as the highest.
"While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We're still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather interrupting refining operations in the South, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly."
While there's still hope for the national average to fall just a few cents more before the end of the year, it's unclear what prices will look in 2023 — something many motorists are wondering about as the New Year approaches.
See more from GasBuddy HERE.