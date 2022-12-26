 Skip to main content
...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley This Afternoon...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible this afternoon as a
quick moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or
flurries will move into northwest portions of Alabama early this
afternoon and spread eastward across the region, eventually tapering
off by early this evening. This will likely occur with temperatures
warming to just above the freezing mark. Precipitation will be
intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from
just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in a few
locations. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of
experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or
travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on
elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

GasBuddy: Even the most expensive stations are under $3 a gallon as Huntsville prices keep falling

  • Updated
Gas prices falling
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell another 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.

The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 35.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 24.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy said the highest price in the Huntsville area reported Sunday was $2.99, while the lowest was $2.49.

Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 4.9 cents, to $3.05 per gallon.

Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.39 on Sunday, with $3.89 as the highest.

"While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We're still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather interrupting refining operations in the South, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly."

While there's still hope for the national average to fall just a few cents more before the end of the year, it's unclear what prices will look in 2023 — something many motorists are wondering about as the New Year approaches. 

See more from GasBuddy HERE.

