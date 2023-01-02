GasBuddy: Double-digit gas price increase in Huntsville area

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 14 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 15 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy said the highest price in the Huntsville area reported Sunday was $3.19, while the lowest was $2.54.
Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 1.4 cents, to $4.67 per gallon.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.46 on Sunday, with $3.89 as the highest.
"For the first time in two months, the nation's average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"In addition, China's reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China's nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end. While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023.
"Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way."
