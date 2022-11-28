GasBuddy: Average North Alabama, national gas prices could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
Nationally, however, the average gas price has fallen 12.4 cents to $3.52 per gallon.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy said the highest price in the Huntsville area reported Sunday was $3.49.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.69 on Sunday, with $3.89 as the highest.
"As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"In addition, 47 of the nation's 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation. All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
"It's entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump."
