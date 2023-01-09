GasBuddy: Another double-digit gas price increase in Huntsville area

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy said the highest price in the Huntsville area reported Sunday was $3.29, while the lowest was $2.54.
Nationally, the average gas price has risen 8.2 cents, to $3.25 per gallon.
Statewide, the lowest was reported as $2.54 on Sunday, with $3.80 as the highest.
"Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. However, I'm optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy. As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again. The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we'll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices."
