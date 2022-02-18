Gas prices luring more North Alabama drivers to electric vehicles

Skyrocketing gas prices are pushing some people to ditch their gas-powered vehicle and turn to an electric car.
An electric vehicle does save you big money at the pump. The Tennessee Valley Authority said, on average, people save $1,000 per year, which is making shoppers hungry for electric cars.
"We've seen a huge increase in the interest of electric vehicles," said Mike Lucente, manager of University Kia.
Electric cars are flying off the showroom floor. The increased price of gas is much of the appeal.
"A lot of people that are looking at the electric cars will look at the fact that 'Hey, I can plug it in my wall when I get home,'" said Lucente.
The extra cost to your utility bill may not be as much as you'd think.
"Go up maybe $10 a month or so, but it's relatively low when you see so much more savings with gas going up," said Travis Reid, program manager of TVA Electric Vehicles.
Electric cars are able to hit the road for up to 310 miles without having to re-charge or hit a gas pump.
"Here in the Tennesse Valley, you're looking at $1 or less per gallon of gas, compared to what's currently out there," said Reid.
Gas prices in Huntsville are climbing. Right now, GasBuddy said, gas is about $3.20 per gallon. That's up 8 cents in the last week.
Charging your car is also not as time-consuming as visiting a gas pump.
"You can literally plug it into the same port that you'd put your phone charger or your hair dryer on, same 120-volt AC outlet, or you have the option to charge it a little faster. You can put a 240-volt in, which is just the same plug your stove or dryer goes in," said Reid.
A 240-volt charges electric cars at a rate of 25 miles per hour. You can plug the car in when you get home from work and by the morning, it's ready to go for your commute.
"It just meets a different need, depending upon what somebody's desires are," said Lucente.
Reid said if you're worried about an electric bill increase, your local utility company can tell you more about adding charging docks to your home.
TVA said they're putting fast chargers every 50 miles on interstates within the next three years. Fort Payne is the most recent area to get fast chargers for traveling beachgoers.
