Gas prices in Huntsville above average, expected to increase heading into summer

Growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine are already causing drivers here in Huntsville to pay more at the pump, and experts say it looks like it's going to stay that way for quite some time.
"The first thing in my mind is, 'Oh, Lord,'" Lakenya Latham, a driver, said.
It's a reaction Latham said she had when seeing the price per gallon of gas when she came to fill up her tank Monday. But, she said, despite the high prices, it's something she's just having to deal with, as she commutes a lot for work.
"It's either I put the gas in my car or I'm going to have to learn how to ride a bike. I don't want to learn how to ride a bike, so I'm immediately worried about my bank account when I'm looking at the gas prices," she said.
Experts with Gas Buddy say one of the main reasons for the rise in gas prices is tension in Russia and Ukraine as well as other oil-producing countries.
"There's been unrest in Kazakhstan, Libya. There was a terrorist attack a couple weeks ago in the United Arab Emirates. All of these are oil-producing countries, so oil prices (rise) as risks start to go up that there could be a disruption to oil production at a time when global oil demand is set to rebound as omicron and Covid cases in general start to plummet," Patrick De Haan, an oil and refined products analyst with Gas Buddy, said.
As far as a drop in prices, experts don't see that happening anytime soon, especially as we head into the busy summer driving season, when prices usually tend to go up.
"You have a situation where the national average could hit $4 a gallon. Thankfully, since Alabama tends to be cheaper than the national average, I don't think you'll get there, but of course anything is really possible because Russia is the second largest oil producer in the world," De Haan said.
He said gas prices will likely be higher this year than last year, regardless. Drivers like Latham are already bracing for that.
"I mean, it sucks, but like I said, it's kind of one of those things you either put the gas in your car or it's roller blade, bike, something, walk — I don't want to do any of that," Latham said.
Experts with Gas Buddy do say there are ways to combat the rise in prices. One way is to shop around to find the cheapest nearby station, and another is driving slower to conserve gas.