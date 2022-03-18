Gas prices falling in North Alabama, just not quickly

Gas prices are slowly but surely falling. Some lawmakers believe it is not falling quickly enough.
President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday morning, pointing out the slow decline in gasoline prices.
"Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too," Biden said on Twitter. "Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it's $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn't pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans."
Gas does continue to fall in North Alabama. In Huntsville, at a gas station in Hampton Cove, it fell below $4 per gallon for the first time in weeks.
However, according to Jason Imbrogno with the University of North Alabama, it is likely these prices will remain higher than usual for the foreseeable future.
Imbrogno is an economics professor with the university. He said he does not believe gas companies are price gouging.
He said even if the cost of fuel dips below $100 a barrel, companies may have purchased oil at a higher price days ago. In return, it would take time for it to make a difference when you fill up.
He said the bigger issue is with supply and demand. He suspects it will take a few years after consumers change their habits to see a big drop in prices.
"Maybe you get a smaller vehicle, you're going to live closer to work, you're going to work from home, but somehow, we're going to change our behaviors as consumers," he said.
He added, on the producer side, "we're going to increase to get gas out of the ground, our ability to refine, our ability to get it to those gas stations, and those prices are going to go back down."
Imbrogno said to expect prices in the summer to remain high, because historically, that is when they go up.