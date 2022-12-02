Gas prices continue to fall in Huntsville but not fast enough for some drivers

Gas prices continue to fall, dropping below $3 a gallon at many stations in the Huntsville metro area this week.
Drivers told WAAY 31 Friday they are happy to see the price is trending in this current direction but they still say things are way too high.
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell nearly ten cents per gallon averaging $3.05 per gallon Friday, according to GasBuddy's survey.
Statewide the average is $3.06.
Huntsville gas prices are nearly 22 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Drivers told us they are not falling fast enough.
"I drive a dump truck, and for me gas prices they are coming down but it is what it is you have to have it and if you can’t drive you can’t get to work we just are going to have to deal with the economy and it is crazy," driver Anthony Jackson said. "I’m 56-years-old and we’ve never had it like this. As long as I’ve been living we’ve never had it this bad.”
In June of 2022 the highest recorded, average price statewide was $4.63.
AAA experts, watching the trends, say nationwide the average could drop below $3 a gallon for the first time in a long time by Christmas.