Gas prices continue to fall across the U.S.
According to AAA, the national average is currently at $3.95 a gallon.
That's down from about $4.50 a month ago.
AAA shows Alabama on the lowest end of national retail prices at $3.54.
According to AAA, one month ago Alabama was averaging about $4 a gallon for regular gas.
Compare that to a year ago when the state was averaging $2.87.
The primary driver of the fall in gas prices is the falling prices of oil, which hit a six-month low in trading today.
Relief at the pump is of course welcome news for drivers.
"I am definitely glad that they are coming down," Philip Carden said. "I didn't think it would start coming down this quick, but it has definitely taken a toll on the wallet."
This is the ninth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, according to Gas Buddy.
They also say gas prices could stay under $4 a gallon in most areas for the rest of the year.