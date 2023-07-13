Gardiner Farms hosting 27th annual Saddle Up for St. Jude in the Shoals

It’s time to saddle up for the annual Northwest Alabama Saddle-Up for St. Jude Trail Ride and Concert in the Shoals.
In its 27th year, the ride has raised over $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Site preparations are almost already for the three-day event.
There will be a total of three concerts, starting Thursday night with a performance by Shenandoah. Pam Tillis is set to perform Friday, and Sawyer Brown will finish the event Saturday night.
There are 20 miles of riding trails which start on Gardiner Farms.
The organizer of the event, Dr. Jimmy Gardiner, says it all started with one goal of bringing people together to help kids.
“We got involved with the very first one when St. Jude called Jimmy King and he agreed to coordinate the ride. And the first year we went out to Bankhead and had a great ride, but we had this family farm and said, ‘What if we host this?’. It just made sense. We had two small kids, so we've been doing it here ever since,” said Gardiner.
