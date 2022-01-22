Game-Ending Run Lifts the Alabama’s Men’s Basketball Team to an 86-76 Victory over Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team outscored Missouri 30-9 over the final 10-plus minutes to take down Tigers, 86-76, in Coleman Coliseum Saturday night. It was the Crimson Tide’s second consecutive victory as it improved to 13-6 overall and 4-3 in Southeastern Conference play.
Alabama came back from 14-point deficits in each half before sealing the game down the stretch, marking the Tide’s largest come-from-behind win this season.
Junior guard Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 21 points and seven rebounds on the night to collect his sixth game of 20-plus points this season and the 19th of his career. Freshman guard JD Davison contributed 17 points, shooting 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and adding four rebounds and two assists, while junior guard Jahvon Quinerly finished with 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds off the bench.
Missouri (8-10, 2-4 SEC), which led for more than 33 minutes in the contest, was led by Jarron Coleman’s 17 points to pace four players in double figures.
HEAD COACH NATE OATS POSTGAME COMMENTS
“Well, needed that win. We didn't play very well to start the game, but we did show some resilience to figure out a way to fight back. It seems Missouri has their best shooting games against us every time we play them. This time, we kept competing and figured out a way to play hard and turn them over, especially down the stretch. They only had five turnovers late in the game after a media timeout if I remember right. I think we doubled their turnovers in the last eight minutes of the game. We just needed to turn the pressure up, which we did, so I give our guys a ton of credit. I think we ended the game on a 30-9 run. Those guys that were in – Quinerly really got up into them. Shack, Keon Ellis – those guys forced some turnovers which kind of turned the game around. I thought (James) Rojas played really well. He got three tip-ins, took the charge and brought us some energy we needed. We have to figure out ways to start games with better energy no matter who we are playing.”
TEAM STATS
- Alabama improved to 7-1 in its eight games played against Mizzou in Coleman Coliseum
- After Mizzou outrebounded the Tide by 11 in the first matchup between the two teams two weeks ago (1/8/22), Alabama outrebounded the Tigers, 44-33, which included 23 offensive rebounds
- The 30-9 game-ending run included Alabama scoring 11 straight points that turned a 73-68 deficit with six minutes left into a 79-73 lead with 2:53 remaining, giving the Tide its first lead since a 3-2 advantage just minutes into the contest
- The Crimson Tide finished the contest hitting 21-of-29 free throws compared to Missouri knocking down just 3-of-5 from the charity stripe
- Senior walk-on guard Britton Johnson played three minutes in the first half, collecting two points and three rebounds, all on the offensive glass
- In his first career start, Darius Miles scored the first points for the Tide with a three in the opening minute of play
FIRST HALF
- Missouri started off hot, opening up a 21-7 lead over the first 8:21 of the game
- A three-pointer from Ellis kicked off a 18-4 UA run over the next 6:21 to tie it at 25-25 with 5:37 to play
- The game remained tight with Missouri holding a slight lead, 32-31, with 2:32 on the clock, and the Tigers outscored the Tide 8-5 over the closing minutes to carry a four-point lead into the half
- Shackelford led the Tide in scoring, contributing 10 points, four rebounds and an assist over the period
SECOND HALF
- After a quick three by Davison, the Tigers knocked down six of their first seven threes to establish a 63-49 lead with 13:53 to go – part of a season-best 11 made threes by Mizzou
- With the Tigers holding a 67-56 advantage with 10:29 left to play, Miles began the run by converting an and-1 to begin a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 69-66 at the 7:30 mark
- After both teams traded buckets, and with Mizzou up 73-68, Davison’s three-pointer began an 11-0 spurt that gave the Tide its first lead since the opening minute of the game, 79-73, with 2:53 remaining
- Clinging to a 79-76 advantage, Alabama scored the game’s final seven points to seal the win
- Quinerly came out strong, shooting 5-of-8 from the field and totaling 13 points, four rebounds and five assists to lead the Tide in all three categories for the half
UP NEXT
Alabama will travel to Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, to face off against the Bulldogs. The game tips off at 5:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. ET) inside Stegeman Coliseum and will be televised on SEC Network.