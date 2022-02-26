 Skip to main content
Gambling bust ends with five arrests in Limestone County

Good Springs gambling bust

Picture provided by Limestone County Sheriff's Office

Five people face charges after a gambling bust in Limestone County where authorities seized eight illegal gambling machines.

Several complaints about illegal gambling led to the discovery of the machines being actively played at Good Springs Grocery.

Sixty-eight-year-old Richard Glenn Belue was charged with promoting gambling.

Donna Alston, Terry Butler, Shannon Worrell and Finney Martin were all charged with simple gambling.

All five suspects are free on bond. 

Investigators seized nearly $300 dollars when they confiscated the gambling machines. 

