Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company

A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor.
James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Ray owned Integrity Medical LLC, a company that prosecutors allege he used to pay and receive kickbacks from 2012 to 2018. Those kickbacks were used to encourage medical providers to issue unnecessary prescriptions and order unnecessary goods or services that could be billed to Medicare and other health insurers.
One such service was electrodiagnostic testing by QBR, based in Huntsville. QBR's president and CEO, John Hornbuckle, has also been indicted on charges related to the case.
Prosecutors say QBR paid Ray for referring doctors to the company, paid doctors for each patient they referred for testing and billed insurers for millions of dollars to cover the tests, which were run regardless of any medical need or lack thereof.
One of the doctors, Dr. Eric Beck of Huntsville, has since pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud for his involvement in the scheme. Beck operated Valley Center for Nerve Studies and Rehabilitation in Huntsville and used his National Provider Identifier to bill insurers for tests that he had nothing to do with otherwise.
Ray faces up to five years in federal prison for the kickback conspiracy charge and up to 10 years in federal prison for each of the other charges.