Gadsden man arrested after machete attack in Etowah County

A Gadsden man faces charges of robbery and assault after he allegedly attacked another man with a machete.
Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said deputies were called Wednesday to U.S. 411 North, just outside the Gadsden city limits, for a man in the roadway who was covered in blood.
The victim told deputies he had been attacked by a man with a machete. Witnesses provided additional information, which led deputies to a person of interest within 30 minutes of arriving on the scene, Horton said.
Junior Lorenza Pitts, 40, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Horton said he's being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $300,000 cash bond and must complete a mental health evaluation.
The victim was flown to UAB Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition, Horton said.