Fyffe looking for 6th state championship in 9 years

The Fyffe Red Devils call themselves the "Big Red Machine," and that's exactly what head coach Paul Benefield has built at Fyffe: a machine.
The Red Devils have won five state championships in eight seasons and have a chance at a sixth in the Class 2A state championship game this Friday at 3 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Red Devils face off against B.B. Comer, who enters the game 12-2 on the season. Benefield said the Tigers have a lot of talent.
"I see a lot of talent, good size, big running back, fast everywhere. So it's a championship game. It's what you expect to see," Benefield said.