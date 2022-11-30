 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fyffe looking for 6th state championship in 9 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Devils

The Fyffe Red Devils call themselves the "Big Red Machine," and that's exactly what head coach Paul Benefield has built at Fyffe: a machine.

The Red Devils have won five state championships in eight seasons and have a chance at a sixth in the Class 2A state championship game this Friday at 3 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Red Devils face off against B.B. Comer, who enters the game 12-2 on the season. Benefield said the Tigers have a lot of talent.

"I see a lot of talent, good size, big running back, fast everywhere. So it's a championship game. It's what you expect to see," Benefield said. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you