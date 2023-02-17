Future repairs needed for highway damaged in fatal Harvest helicopter crash

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

After two days of being closed, a major stretch of Alabama 53 reopened just before 1 p.m. Friday. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Department of Transportation shut down the highway between Kelly Spring and Jeff roads in Harvest just after 3 p.m. Wednesday due to a helicopter crash. 

The helicopter was carrying two Tennessee National Guardsmen when it hit the highway, killing both men and damaging the road.  

"The southbound roadway had sustained a gouge in it," said Seth Burkett, public information specialist for ALDOT. "There was also some damage to the median area, on the shoulder of the roadway."

Cars return on Alabama Highway 53

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reopened Alabama Highway 53 near Kelly Springs and Jeff Road on Friday, after the stretch had been closed for two days, due to a helicopter crash.

Burkett said ALDOT crews had to wait to begin repairs until other factors were handled, including the investigation into why the Black Hawk crashed. 

"We're bearing in mind that there are other agencies that have a different focus here," said Burkett. "They had investigations to complete and things that needed to be done before turning it back over to us."

On Friday, ALDOT crews patched a small section of the pavement on the southbound roadway and filled in an area on the median. 

However, Burkett said the work is a temporary solution. 

"We will be coming back at some point with some hot-mix asphalt to do a more permanent job," said Burkett. "So it will be smoother and longer-lasting."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

