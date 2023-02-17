Future repairs needed for highway damaged in fatal Harvest helicopter crash

After two days of being closed, a major stretch of Alabama 53 reopened just before 1 p.m. Friday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Department of Transportation shut down the highway between Kelly Spring and Jeff roads in Harvest just after 3 p.m. Wednesday due to a helicopter crash.
The helicopter was carrying two Tennessee National Guardsmen when it hit the highway, killing both men and damaging the road.
"The southbound roadway had sustained a gouge in it," said Seth Burkett, public information specialist for ALDOT. "There was also some damage to the median area, on the shoulder of the roadway."
Burkett said ALDOT crews had to wait to begin repairs until other factors were handled, including the investigation into why the Black Hawk crashed.
"We're bearing in mind that there are other agencies that have a different focus here," said Burkett. "They had investigations to complete and things that needed to be done before turning it back over to us."
On Friday, ALDOT crews patched a small section of the pavement on the southbound roadway and filled in an area on the median.
However, Burkett said the work is a temporary solution.
"We will be coming back at some point with some hot-mix asphalt to do a more permanent job," said Burkett. "So it will be smoother and longer-lasting."