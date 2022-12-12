Future Forecasters at Lynn Fanning Elementary

This morning, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time with first graders at Lynn Fanning Elementary School!
Not only was it crazy sweater day at school but it also turned into weather day! These attentive students learned about the water cycle, evaporation, condensation, the sun's rays, rain, hurricanes, tornadoes, and lightning!
They asked wonderful questions about volcanoes, water spouts, why the sky is blue, and why clouds move so easily. Several students even mentioned wanting to be a meteorologist when they grow up...yeah, it warmed our hearts too!
Each students got to take an insiders-peek at StormTracker 31 and its 4 cameras, switch board with remote broadcast capabilities, and its state-of-the-art weather system.
The kiddos also got to take home a famous red StormTracker backpack filled with coloring pages and red sunglasses!
Thank you so much for having us, Lynn Fanning! Y'all are rockstars!