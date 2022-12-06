 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Future atmospheric scientists learn about weather at Riverton Elementary

  • 0

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent Tuesday afternoon at Riverton Elementary School with first graders and third graders.

Riverton Elementary School

Third-grade students learned about the many types of weather phenomena, including hurricanes, tornadoes, storm surge, tsunamis, blizzards, rainbows, dust storms and snowflakes.

The students asked insightful questions and were very attentive listeners!

First graders learned how lightning and strong thunderstorms form. They studied evaporation, condensation and the water cycle. They talked about tips for severe weather safety and discussed the equator and the poles, plus the types of weather at each.

Riverton Elementary School

Each student also got to visit StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and learn all about the special gadgets and gizmos that it houses. Each kiddo was sent home with their very own red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack.

Thank you so much for having us, Riverton!

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

