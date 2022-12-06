Future atmospheric scientists learn about weather at Riverton Elementary

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent Tuesday afternoon at Riverton Elementary School with first graders and third graders.
Third-grade students learned about the many types of weather phenomena, including hurricanes, tornadoes, storm surge, tsunamis, blizzards, rainbows, dust storms and snowflakes.
The students asked insightful questions and were very attentive listeners!
First graders learned how lightning and strong thunderstorms form. They studied evaporation, condensation and the water cycle. They talked about tips for severe weather safety and discussed the equator and the poles, plus the types of weather at each.
Each student also got to visit StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and learn all about the special gadgets and gizmos that it houses. Each kiddo was sent home with their very own red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack.
Thank you so much for having us, Riverton!