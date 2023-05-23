Furtado’s impressive start helps Alabama baseball to 4-0 win over 25th-ranked Kentucky

Alabama baseball used an impressive start from Hunter Furtado to secure a 4-0 shutout victory over 25th-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. With the win, the 24th-ranked Crimson Tide is now 39-17 on the season and advances to the double-elimination round of this year's Tournament.
Furtado (1-1) put together his most impressive outing in the crimson and white. The sophomore tossed 5.0 scoreless frames with only two hits and two walks to go with a pair of strikeouts. He turned the ball over to Kade Woods, who contributed 2.0 innings, with Alton Davis II closing out the final 2.0 frames for the shutout victory.
Alabama's offense was led by Andrew Pinckney who got the Tide on the board in the fourth with a two-run opposite field home run. Pinckney finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while adding a double to go with the homer. Ed Johnson also recorded a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base.