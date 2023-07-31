Funeral home closure impacts the plans of former customers

An abrupt closure of a Morgan County funeral home has left families in confusion. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home shut down their operations suddenly in May.
On May 15th, the owner, Jeffrey Brown notified the Alabama Board of Funeral Services that he would be shutting down his operation.
Charles Perine, Executive Director of the Alabama Board of Funeral Services said, “We were informed in writing by the business owner that he was closing the establishment due to a dispute between himself and the landlord.”
Customers who had pre-need funeral plans in a trust fund at Hartselle Heritage are awaiting on the business to transfer the necessary paperwork. This paperwork transfer is needed for these customers to be able to move their pre-need funeral plans to another funeral home.
Russ Beard, manager of Shelton Funeral home said, “I have probably received about fifteen to twenty calls from families who had pre-arrangements at Hartselle Heritage, and we’re just kind of waiting to get those updated annual reports where we can advise the family, ‘yes we would be able to service your pre-need or no we cant.’ We need somebody to advise us on what we can do to help these families out.”
We have reached out to Jeffrey Brown, the owner of Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home and have not heard back.