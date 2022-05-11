Funeral arrangements announced for Vicky White

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Vicky White.
She will be buried Saturday at Center Hill Cemetery in Lexington, according to her obituary released by Greenhill Funeral Home.
She is survived by her mother, father, brothers, and other relatives and friends.
Vicky White died Monday after being on the run for more than a week with Casey White. Vicky White died by suicide as law enforcement approached to take the fugitives into custody.
