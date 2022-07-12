Funeral arrangements announced for Huntsville activist Jackie Reed

Huntsville activist and former mayor candidate Jackie Reed will be laid to rest Saturday, her family says.
Visitation has been set for 4–8 p.m. Friday and 9–11 a.m. Saturday at Berryhill Funeral Home, with funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
After the service, she'll be laid to rest in Maple Hill Cemetery, the oldest and largest cemetery in Huntsville, the city she loved so much.
For many, Reed was most known for her dedication to local government, attending meetings in Huntsville and running for political office a total of 16 times since 1988.
Her obituary, however, lists many more accomplishments: a 25-year career in the aerospace industry, the dress shop she owned, her time as a real estate broker, hosting her own television talk show, writing a column for a community newspaper and inspiring a song, "The Legend of Jackie Reed."
Her children said she was an inspiration and strong woman of faith who "loved the City of Huntsville and all the People." Many remembered her for her "tough love," and as Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said, "nobody had a greater passion for our city than Jackie Reed."